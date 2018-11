BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Empowerment Temple Pastor Jamal Bryant is leaving Baltimore to become the senior pastor for a church in Georgia.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Monday evening that Bryant would become their new senior pastor.

Bryant was the pastor and founder of Empowerment Temple.

A new chapter begins as we announce Pastor Jamal Bryant as New Birth’s new senior pastor #NewBirth #WeAreNewBirth https://t.co/WTXuECUJda pic.twitter.com/hcEVKl7OgR — New Birth MBC (@newbirthmbc) November 20, 2018

