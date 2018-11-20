BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The CDC has confirmed 16 more cases of a rare, polio-like illness that mostly affects children.

This means there are now 106 confirmed cases of acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, in 29 states- including Maryland.

The CDC is still investigating another 167 possible cases of the illness.

AFM is rare and the cause is still unknown, there is no cure and no vaccine.

Experts recommend staying on top of other vaccinations, protecting against mosquito bites and washing hands often.

