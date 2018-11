BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for 86-year-old Roy Mottee. He was last seen in the 1400 block of East Madison Street Monday.

He was described as 5’1″ and weighing approximately 150 lbs. Mottee suffers from Dementia.

He wearing a blue jacket, white undershirt, blue dress pants and orange and blue socks with black Croc shoes when he went missing.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.

