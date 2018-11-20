  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, C&O Canal National Historic Park, Hagerstown, Maryland, National Park Service, Potomac River, TransCanada, Washington County

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Dozens of people gathered outside of a National Park Service office in Maryland in a push to stop construction of a pipeline under the Potomac River that would connect natural gas produced in Pennsylvania to industries in West Virginia.

Around 50 people gathered Monday outside of the park service office in Hagerstown to deliver signatures opposing the TransCanada project.

The pipeline would cross a narrow band of Washington County before passing under the Potomac River.

TransCanada needs a right-of-way permit from the park service to drill under the C&O Canal National Historical Park, which stretches between Cumberland and the nation’s capital.

Jenny Anzelmo-Sarles with the National Park Service says a final determination regarding the permit hasn’t been made.

She says they anticipate making a final determination in the coming months.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s