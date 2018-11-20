Filed Under:Baltimore, College Park, Local TV, Maryland, UMD, University of Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A University of Maryland student has died from an adenovirus-related illness.

Adenovirus has been in the news in recent weeks after several children died from the disease at a rehab facility in New Jersey.

The University of Maryland’s Health Center said it learned of the student’s illness on November 1.

Since then, there have been reports of five additional cases of students with an adenovirus-associated illness.

Adenoviruses are common causes of colds, but there are strains that can cause more serious illnesses.

