BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After some passing clouds with some sunshine, we reached a high of 52 on Tuesday, which was five degrees colder than Monday.

Wednesday, after a freezing start, we should recover to the mid or upper 40s. An Arctic cold front will slice across the area around early evening, with a slight chance of a stray snow shower, mainly across the PA, but colder windy conditions will move in quickly by evening.

Lows will fall to the low 20s and only recover to about 32 degrees on Thanksgiving.

Wind chills will be in the teens all day long. Bundle up, but have a great, heartwarming holiday!

