BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore chef was featured and won a Thanksgiving-themed episode of Food Network’s “Chopped.”

David Thomas, the executive chef and owner of Ida B’s Table, was featured on Tuesday’s episode of the show.

“Chopped” is a show where four chefs compete making an appetizer, main and dessert course across three rounds. During each road, one chef is chopped (or sent packing) based on who the celebrity judges believe had the best dish.

Thomas won $10,000 on the show which also featured guest judge Martha Stewart.

