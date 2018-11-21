ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Essex after the victim is driven to an area hospital by a friend.

Preliminary investigation shows the victim, a 24-year-old man, was in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Punjab Drive at around 5:49 p.m. when he was approached by a group of men.

Police say he was ultimately shot at least once in the upper body.

While the suspects immediately left the scene, a friend drove the victim to the hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The motive for this shooting is still under investigation, police say. They are asking for any witnesses with information to please contact police at 410-307-2020.

The Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate this crime.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook