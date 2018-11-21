Thanksgiving 2018Travel Tips, Recipes, Black Friday Deals & More
Filed Under:Baltimore, Maryland, Maryland Occupational Safety and Health

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Occupational Safety and Health Agency recommends a major fine against a construction company following the death of a contractor.

20-year-old Kyle Hancock was killed back in June when the trench he was digging collapsed around him.

He was clearing a water line at the Clifton Park Pool at the time.

According to our media partner the Baltimore Sun, MOSH found willful and serious safety violations and proposed $275,000 in penalties against R.F. Warder Company.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s