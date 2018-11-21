  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Frostburg

FROSTBURG, Md. (AP) — Around a dozen apartment complex residents say they haven’t received mail since an alleged drunken driver knocked over their mailboxes six months ago.

Frostburg Apartments manager Bill McKenzie tells the Cumberland Times-News his complex has a lot of elderly and handicapped tenants and the post office won’t drop the mail off at his office to distribute.

Residents petitioned U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin’s office to try to get the problem that began in May resolved.

Frostburg Postmaster Kelly Kaylor says they don’t have the resources to go door-to-door with the mail and there’s no secure place to leave it.

She says installing new cluster boxes is “a process to get it done.” U.S. Postal Service spokeswoman Freda Sauter said Tuesday that new boxes are scheduled to be installed in the next two or three weeks.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s