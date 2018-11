BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MDTA police have confirmed a death at BWI Airport on Wednesday, citing a report of a medical emergency.

A call came in at 7:35 p.m. for a report of a medical emergency at BWI, officials say.

The emergency resulted in death, and it occurred in the upper level of the main terminal.

There is no threat to the public and travel has no been impacted.

