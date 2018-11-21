BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles announced Wednesday that Sig Mejdal has been named the Assistant General Manager, overseeing all aspects of the club’s analytics.

Mejdal will be reporting to newly named General Manager Mike Elias, advising him on decisions regarding Baseball Operations.

Fresh off his 14th season in Major League Baseball, Mejdal most recently worked with the Houston Astros as Special Assistant to the General Manager where he helped develop improvement initiatives. During his time with the team, the Astros improved their season record by over 50 wins between 2013 and 2017 and won a World Series Championship.

Before starting his career in baseball, Mejdal worked for NASA as a biomathematician.

