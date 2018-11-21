MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking to located a missing 58-year-old Burtonsville man who has dementia.

Richard Scott was seen leaving his Leatherwood Court home on foot at around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Scott is not familiar with public transportation, police say. His family said Scott routinely takes walks along Columbia Pike (Route 29) into Howard County.

Scott is 5’10”, and weighs 170 lbs. He has salt and pepper hair, brown eyes, a mustache, a goatee and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket over a light gray jacket, black sweat pants and grey tennis shoes.

Anyone who has information regarding Richard Scott’s whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number, 301-279-8000 (available 24/7).

