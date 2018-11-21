BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Well yesterday I managed to put off the inevitable discussion of the cold moving our way. But that delay, as in Ostrich head in the sand, is over. The reality is this; 18°22°/0°. The wind chills for tonight, tomorrow, and tomorrow night.

No big surprises here. And the warm up for the weekend is still on track. (That will come with some rain but we will get a better timing and rain amount to you on Friday.)

There are those who love the cold of Winter and I am not going to throw Thanksgiving dinner mashed potato gravy on your parade. It will be crystal clear, and quite sunny. Beautiful blue skies that only a Canadian cold air mass can bring us. Find those sunglasses and really comfortable winter clothes and have the very BEST time.

And for all of us enjoy one of the most social, and relaxed nights of the year.

I think my Jimmy Buffett soul is taking this quite well. I think.

FINS UP! All be them chilly.

MB!

