LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters responded to a home on Greenspring Avenue where they reported seeing flames coming from the roof of a three-story home.

Baltimore County Fire reported a heavy fire in the attic of the home and have requested a tanker strike team to the scene. All occupants of the home have been evacuated.

#bcofd DWELLING FIRE//10714 Greenspring Ave, Brooklandville//Units on scene with flames showing from the roof of three story dwelling. No injuries reported at this time d/t 1352hrs^NT — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 22, 2018

UPDATE: DWELLING FIRE//10714 Greenspring Ave, Brooklandville//Heavy Fire in the attic. All occupants out of the house//tanker strike team advised^NT — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 22, 2018

No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

