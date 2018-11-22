Thanksgiving 2018Travel Tips, Recipes, Black Friday Deals & More
Filed Under:California Wildfires

(CBS NEWS) — Rain in Northern California is helping crews battling the devastating Camp Fire, which is now 90 percent contained. However, the weather is also hampering teams searching for remains of people in rubble as hundreds of evacuees are spending Thanksgiving in a Walmart parking lot.

Officials said more than 800 people are searching the rubble for human remains on Thursday after the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night two more people died in the fire, bringing the total to 83.

Read more on CBSNews.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s