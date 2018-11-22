(CBS NEWS) — Rain in Northern California is helping crews battling the devastating Camp Fire, which is now 90 percent contained. However, the weather is also hampering teams searching for remains of people in rubble as hundreds of evacuees are spending Thanksgiving in a Walmart parking lot.

Officials said more than 800 people are searching the rubble for human remains on Thursday after the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night two more people died in the fire, bringing the total to 83.

