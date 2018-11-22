BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — More information is coming out of Montgomery County on a deadly fire Wednesday.

Fire officials say a man tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but when that did not work he tried to escape his burning home with his elderly mother.

Neither made it out.

Their identities have not been released.

Fire officials said the home did not have any working smoke detectors.

Investigators said the cause of the fire appears accidental.

