Thanksgiving 2018Travel Tips, Recipes, Black Friday Deals & More
Filed Under:Baltimore, Bethesda, Fatal Fire, Fire, Local TV, Maryland, Montgomery County

BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — More information is coming out of Montgomery County on a deadly fire Wednesday.

Fire officials say a man tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but when that did not work he tried to escape his burning home with his elderly mother.

Neither made it out.

Their identities have not been released.

Fire officials said the home did not have any working smoke detectors.

Investigators said the cause of the fire appears accidental.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s