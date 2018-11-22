Thanksgiving 2018Travel Tips, Recipes, Black Friday Deals & More
BALTIMORE (AP) — A member of a fact-finding panel says Baltimore prosecutors have asked the medical examiner not to make changes to a high-profile homicide case.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a retired city policeman says the state’s attorney’s office has lingering questions about DNA evidence in the 2017 death of Detective Sean Suiter. Retired officer Gary Childs was a member of an independent panel that reviewed Suiter’s death and concluded he most likely killed himself.

When Suiter died a year ago, a day before he was to testify to a grand jury investigating corrupt colleagues, the medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

Suiter’s case remains an unsolved homicide investigation. The medical examiner’s determination is unchanged.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office declined to say whether Childs’ assertions were accurate.

