LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to a turkey fryer fire Thanksgiving morning.

The fire started on a deck in the 8100 block of Pennington Drive in Laurel and was put out when firefighters arrived.

Turkey Fryer Incident | firefighters responded to a reported turkey fryer on fire on a deck in the 8100 block of Pennington Dr #MDCity | Fire was out on arrival | if you plan on using a turkey fryer today here are some tips to decrease the risk https://t.co/qJKYRTO6ZC — Anne Arundel Fire (@AACoFD) November 22, 2018

AACO Fire urges all who plan on using a turkey fryer to use caution.

Keep outdoor fryers off of decks, out of garages, and a safe distance away from other structures and trees.

Never leave fryers unattended.

Make sure the turkey is thawed and dry before cooking. Ice or water that mixes with the hot oil can cause flare-ups.

Place the fryer on a level surface, and avoid moving it once it’s in use.

Wear goggles to shield your eyes, use oven mitts to protect your hands and arms and keep a grease-rated fire extinguisher.

Opt for an oil-less fryer as they use infrared heat, rather than oil to cook the turkey.

Keep children and pets away from the fryer at all times.

