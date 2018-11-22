Comments
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to a turkey fryer fire Thanksgiving morning.
The fire started on a deck in the 8100 block of Pennington Drive in Laurel and was put out when firefighters arrived.
AACO Fire urges all who plan on using a turkey fryer to use caution.
- Keep outdoor fryers off of decks, out of garages, and a safe distance away from other structures and trees.
- Never leave fryers unattended.
- Make sure the turkey is thawed and dry before cooking. Ice or water that mixes with the hot oil can cause flare-ups.
- Place the fryer on a level surface, and avoid moving it once it’s in use.
- Wear goggles to shield your eyes, use oven mitts to protect your hands and arms and keep a grease-rated fire extinguisher.
- Opt for an oil-less fryer as they use infrared heat, rather than oil to cook the turkey.
- Keep children and pets away from the fryer at all times.
