Thanksgiving 2018Travel Tips, Recipes, Black Friday Deals & More
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    12:30 PMNFL Football
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Baltimore, Laurel, Local TV

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to a turkey fryer fire Thanksgiving morning.

The fire started on a deck in the 8100 block of Pennington Drive in Laurel and was put out when firefighters arrived.

AACO Fire urges all who plan on using a turkey fryer to use caution.

  • Keep outdoor fryers off of decks, out of garages, and a safe distance away from other structures and trees.
  • Never leave fryers unattended.
  • Make sure the turkey is thawed and dry before cooking. Ice or water that mixes with the hot oil can cause flare-ups.
  • Place the fryer on a level surface, and avoid moving it once it’s in use.
  • Wear goggles to shield your eyes, use oven mitts to protect your hands and arms and keep a grease-rated fire extinguisher.
  • Opt for an oil-less fryer as they use infrared heat, rather than oil to cook the turkey.
  • Keep children and pets away from the fryer at all times.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s