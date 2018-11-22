WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WJZ) — A woman currently awaits her court date after being charged with killing her husband during an argument in their home Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of Labourn Drive in Woodbridge at 8:08 p.m. to investigate a shooting where they found 54-year-old Tyrone Drake dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

An investigation showed that Tyrone and his wife, 60-year-old Rene Drake were involved in an argument that escalated, leading to Rene using a handgun to shoot her husband.

Police recovered the gun and Rene Drake was arrested without incident. She was charged with second-degree murder.

She is currently being held without bond.

