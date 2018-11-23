ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities responded to a serious crash in Montgomery County on Friday, officials said.

Five people were trapped and/or pinned in one car, but all have been extricated.

A total of six people are being transported from the scene including three adults and three children, most are trauma patients.

The crash occurred Friday night on Norbeck Road at Westbury Road.

Norbeck Road between Bel Pre Road and Muncaster Mill Road have been closed in both directions.

