LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — A home in Baltimore County caught fire Thursday and again on Friday.

The Baltimore County Fire Department confirmed the fires broke out at a house in the 1000 block of Greenspring Ave. They said Friday’s fire broke out in a different part of the house.

Thursday’s fire started on the second floor of the home and spread to the attic.

Firefighters requested a tanker strike team to the scene as there were no nearby hydrants in the area.

#bcofd DWELLING FIRE//10714 Greenspring Ave, Brooklandville//Units on scene with flames showing from the roof of three story dwelling. No injuries reported at this time d/t 1352hrs^NT — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 22, 2018

No injuries were reported in Thursday’s fire.

There is no word yet on how either fire began.

