Thanksgiving 2018Travel Tips, Recipes, Black Friday Deals & More
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMPaid Program
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County Fire Department, House Fire

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — A home in Baltimore County caught fire Thursday and again on Friday.

The Baltimore County Fire Department confirmed the fires broke out at a house in the 1000 block of Greenspring Ave. They said Friday’s fire broke out in a different part of the house.

RELATED: Firefighters Combat Attic Fire In Lutherville-Timonium

Thursday’s fire started on the second floor of the home and spread to the attic.

Firefighters requested a tanker strike team to the scene as there were no nearby hydrants in the area.

No injuries were reported in Thursday’s fire.

There is no word yet on how either fire began.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest. 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s