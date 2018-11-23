Thanksgiving 2018Travel Tips, Recipes, Black Friday Deals & More
By Mike Hellgren
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Shoppers crowded into stores in Maryland and across the country on Friday, with some stores opening at 5 a.m., while other shoppers got a jump on the deals Thanksgiving night.

“To me, that’s a new level of shoppers paradise,” one Black Friday shopper said.

“I’m looking for all the best deals,” another shopper said.

A number of brick and mortar retailers are turning to tech, with apps that can show you where the best deals are in stores and online checkout to make things faster.

Stores are also offering deals on big ticket items, like tablets and phones, which are some of Walmart’s best sellers so far.

For some families, shopping on Black Friday is a tradition.

“It’s just, you know, for us to come back together, and, you know do something fun and get out of the house,” another shopper said.

Black Friday has been surpassed in recent years by super Saturday — the Saturday before Christmas — but with more than 116 million shoppers hitting the stores the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday still packs a punch.

“It’s actually my first time, so definitely getting the experience that everyone tends to rave about for today’s deals,” one shopper added.

