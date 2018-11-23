BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If there’s one thing you might want to hold off on buying this Black Friday, it’s a Christmas tree.

According to a report by the National Christmas Tree Association, trees cost about $77 on Black Friday, and the price spikes up to $81 on Cyber Monday.

If you can wait until the week before Christmas, they say the average cost of a Christmas tree goes down to $64.

Procrastinators get the best deal of all- if you wait until Christmas Eve to get a tree, you can find one for as low as $47.

