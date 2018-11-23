Thanksgiving 2018Travel Tips, Recipes, Black Friday Deals & More
Filed Under:Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — A passenger on a Delta flight that took off from Reagan National Airport ended up in handcuffs, after allegedly going on a racist tirade mid-air.

The man was arrested after the flight landed in Atlanta, Ga.

Police said the 37-year-old man started making anti-semitic statements to passengers on the plane.

The police report claimed he asked Jewish people to identify themselves and made comments about bombings.

When the flight arrived at the gate, Atlanta police said he continued the disturbance and refused to provide the officers an ID.

He was eventually arrested and is now facing obstruction and disorderly conduct charges.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s