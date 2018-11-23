WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — A passenger on a Delta flight that took off from Reagan National Airport ended up in handcuffs, after allegedly going on a racist tirade mid-air.

The man was arrested after the flight landed in Atlanta, Ga.

Police said the 37-year-old man started making anti-semitic statements to passengers on the plane.

The police report claimed he asked Jewish people to identify themselves and made comments about bombings.

When the flight arrived at the gate, Atlanta police said he continued the disturbance and refused to provide the officers an ID.

He was eventually arrested and is now facing obstruction and disorderly conduct charges.

