ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police said a road rage incident ended with a victim being stabbed in the hip.

Anne Arundel County officials said the incident happened on Route 214 at Muddy Creek Road Thursday. Officers responded to the scene around 10:45 a.m.

Their investigation revealed the victim got into an argument with the female driver of another vehicle. A white male teenager exited the suspect vehicle, allegedly stabbed the victim in the hip and then the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark green Jeep Compass or Patriot. The male suspect was described as being approximately 16-years-old with curly hair. The female driver was described as a middle aged white female, with curly brown hair.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Southern District Detective Unit at 410-222-1960 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

