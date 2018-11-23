BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland SPCA is waiving adoption fees for all pets with black fur.

The deal is a part of its annual Black Friday Adoption Event.

The fees will be waived at the Falls Road adoption center at 3300 Falls Road in Baltimore.

Doorbuster savings for priceless pets! The Maryland SPCA will once again be waiving adoption fees for pets with black fur on Black Friday, November 23. Standard Adoption procedures apply, including the required $25 Pet ID Package. #MDSPCA #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/lPgTphqsn5 — Maryland SPCA (@MDSPCA) November 22, 2018

All pets adopted from MD SPCA have been spayed or neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.

Even though the adoption fee is waived, a $25 Pet ID Package is still required, and all regular adoption procedures apply.

