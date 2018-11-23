Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland SPCA is waiving adoption fees for all pets with black fur.
The deal is a part of its annual Black Friday Adoption Event.
The fees will be waived at the Falls Road adoption center at 3300 Falls Road in Baltimore.
All pets adopted from MD SPCA have been spayed or neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.
Even though the adoption fee is waived, a $25 Pet ID Package is still required, and all regular adoption procedures apply.
Click here to meet the pets.
