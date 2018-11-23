BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mainly cloudy and very chilly Friday as the afternoon high was only 33-degrees.

The normal high is still 53-degrees.

Friday night, it will drop into the upper-20s, but warm up during the morning to above freezing as rain will move toward us.

Early in the morning, it may be cold enough for a bit of sleet or freezing drizzle to coat the roads and trees with a little bit of ice, which has prompted a winter weather advisory for areas west of the city from 6 a.m. until noon.

If you’re heading out of town early be careful as black ice is hard to see! Rain will become more widespread by afternoon, and one inch or more may fall before it ends Saturday night.

Sunny and milder air will follow on Sunday with highs back in the mid to upper 50s!

