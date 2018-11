BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thanksgiving has come and gone, and anyone who wasn’t already getting ready for Christmas will now be preparing for the festivities.

Saturday night, a Christmas tradition starts in Baltimore.

The 700 block of 34th Street is lit up starting Saturday night, and the lights will be on from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. every night.

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, the lights stay on all night long.

