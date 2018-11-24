Thanksgiving 2018Travel Tips, Recipes, Black Friday Deals & More
Filed Under:Annapolis, Annapolis Shooting, Shooting

A man is in stable but serious condition after being shot in Annapolis early this morning.

Annapolis Police responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street shortly after 4:10 a.m. Saturday.

Officers located Marvin Venerable, 34, of Severn, outside in the parking lot.

Venerable was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The shooting is under investigation. Annapolis Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s