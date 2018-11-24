A man is in stable but serious condition after being shot in Annapolis early this morning.

Annapolis Police responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street shortly after 4:10 a.m. Saturday.

Officers located Marvin Venerable, 34, of Severn, outside in the parking lot.

Venerable was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The shooting is under investigation. Annapolis Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439.

