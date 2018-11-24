Filed Under:Baltimore, Christmas, Christmas Village In Baltimore, Holidays, Local TV, Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The holiday season is here, and Maryland’s Inner Harbor is lighting up to celebrate.

The Maryland Christmas Village in Baltimore officially opened Saturday afternoon.

The village sits at West Shore Park on Light Street. The grand ceremony at 3 p.m. welcomed in the Christmas and holiday season.

The hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on seasonal hours, activities and events, go to the Christmas Village’s website.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s