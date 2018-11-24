BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The holiday season is here, and Maryland’s Inner Harbor is lighting up to celebrate.

The Maryland Christmas Village in Baltimore officially opened Saturday afternoon.

The village sits at West Shore Park on Light Street. The grand ceremony at 3 p.m. welcomed in the Christmas and holiday season.

The hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on seasonal hours, activities and events, go to the Christmas Village’s website.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook