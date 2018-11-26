ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Two water main breaks in Baltimore County shut down roads Monday morning.

According to Baltimore County officials, the city reported two water main breaks in the county in Hunt Valley near the McCormick factory and one in Essex.

A six-inch diameter water main has broken at 321 Taylor Avenue 21221. Fifty customers and one major facility (unspecified ) are out of service.

Baltimore City reports that a six-inch diameter water main has broken at 321 Taylor Avenue 21221. Fifty customers and one major facility (unspecified ) are out of service. — Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) November 26, 2018

A 12-inch water main broke in Hunt Valley as well. Seven “large services” and three hydrants are out in the 11011 block of McCormick Road and the road has been damaged.

Baltimore City reports that a twelve-inch diameter water main has broken at 11011 McCormick Road 21031. Seven "large services " and three hydrants are out. The road has been damaged. Expect congestion. McCormick Road is closed between Wight Avenue and Beaver Dam Road. — Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) November 26, 2018

Several nearby roads were closed due to the breaks.

