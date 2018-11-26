  • WJZ 13On Air

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Two water main breaks in Baltimore County shut down roads Monday morning.

According to Baltimore County officials, the city reported two water main breaks in the county in Hunt Valley near the McCormick factory and one in Essex.

A six-inch diameter water main has broken at 321 Taylor Avenue 21221. Fifty customers and one major facility (unspecified ) are out of service.

A 12-inch water main broke in Hunt Valley as well. Seven “large services” and three hydrants are out in the 11011 block of McCormick Road and the road has been damaged.

Several nearby roads were closed due to the breaks.

