BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new exhibit about the attack on The Capital Gazette is now open at the Newseum.

“Behind The News: A deadly attack on a community newspaper,” looks at the risks journalists face in an increasingly hostile climate for the press.

The installation focuses on how the staff of the Gazette put out a newspaper the day after the shooting that killed five of their own.

The exhibit will be open through at least the end of the year.

