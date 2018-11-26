BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland agencies will “provide resources and support” for the more than 300 workers impacted by General Motors’ decision to close a plant in White Marsh next year.

General Motors will cut up to 14,000 workers and put five plants up for possible closure as it abandons many of its car models and restructures to cut costs and focus more on autonomous and electric vehicles.

General Motors To Slash 14,700 Jobs In North America, Including In Baltimore

The reduction includes about 8,000 white-collar employees, or 15 percent of GM’s North American white-collar workforce. Some will take buyouts while others will be laid off.

Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Mike Gill and Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation Secretary Kelly M. Schulz issued the following statement:

“The decision by GM not to allocate new products to the White Marsh facility is disappointing, and the state stands ready to provide resources and support for the impacted workers. This was a corporate decision to undertake a national restructuring, a decision the state did not have the opportunity to influence. Our teams at the Maryland Department of Commerce and the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation will work with displaced employees to direct them to employment resources including unemployment claims, training opportunities, and potential job opportunities. Given their advanced manufacturing, robotics, and other technical skills, we are confident that those affected by the restructuring will soon find opportunities with Maryland manufacturers.”

Baltimore County Offering Job Counseling Services For General Motors Employees Facing Layoffs

Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler said he was “disappointed” in General Motors’ decision to close a plant in White Marsh in 2019.

“The bottom line is,” said Mohler. “GM is walking away from manufacturing in Baltimore County.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook