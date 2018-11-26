BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Over the holiday weekend, Maryland State Police were kept busy making arrests, issuing citations, and responding to thousands of calls for assistance.

Between Friday and Sunday, state police:

Made 99 DUI arrests.

Issued 4,732 warnings.

Stopped 7,299 vehicles.

Recorded 22 criminal arrests and 21 controlled dangerous substance arrests.

Responded to 339 crashes.

They also answered 7,343 calls for service.

