Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Maryland State Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Over the holiday weekend, Maryland State Police were kept busy making arrests, issuing citations, and responding to thousands of calls for assistance.

Between Friday and Sunday, state police:

  • Made 99 DUI arrests.
  • Issued 4,732 warnings.
  • Stopped 7,299 vehicles.
  • Recorded 22 criminal arrests and 21 controlled dangerous substance arrests.
  • Responded to 339 crashes.

They also answered 7,343 calls for service.

