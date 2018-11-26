Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Over the holiday weekend, Maryland State Police were kept busy making arrests, issuing citations, and responding to thousands of calls for assistance.
Between Friday and Sunday, state police:
- Made 99 DUI arrests.
- Issued 4,732 warnings.
- Stopped 7,299 vehicles.
- Recorded 22 criminal arrests and 21 controlled dangerous substance arrests.
- Responded to 339 crashes.
They also answered 7,343 calls for service.
