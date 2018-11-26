ROCKY RIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — A man was arrested and charged Sunday after attempting to meet with an underage girl police say he sexually assaulted in July.

Detectives with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office used the Facebook account of the 12-year-old girl to arrange a meeting Sunday night with 36-year-old John Compton at the Rocky Ridge Municipal Park.

The girl reported to police on Aug. 16 that she had began contacting Compton on Snapchat in July. She also told police he initially claimed he was 14 years old.

A month after they began talking, Compton picked the girl up from her grandmother’s home in Pennsylvania and took her back to his home, where they had sex, according to police.

Police say Compton planned to meet with the girl on Sunday and then drive back to his home in Emmitsburg. Deputies arrested Compton after he arrived at the park.

Compton is charged with second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense, and solicitation of a minor.

