BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When children exercise, they have stronger muscles and bones, lower blood pressure, less chance of developing type 2 diabetes. and just a better outlook on life.

The CDC recommends 60 minutes of aerobic activity a day.

That’s why NFL and the Ravens launched their ‘Play 60’ campaign, and on Monday, the local winners got a special treat.

It was a big morning at Ebb Valley Elementary School in Manchester. Out of 26 Carroll County elementary schools, the Ebb Valley students logged the most exercise time in the month of October.

“Your school had the most minutes, your school had the most participation, and your school won it all. That’s exciting stuff, isn’t it?” one official told students.

So exciting that defensive end Chris Wormley showed up to personally congratulate the student body and to answer their pressing questions, such as, “Why do you like football?”

“I like football because I can hit people,” he answered. “It keeps me fit and I get to have fun with all my friends.”

The adults illustrated a lesson in good sportsmanship when they competed against some fit and active young people, and lost.

Wormley’s Ravens teammates also made appearances at two winning Baltimore County schools: Fort Garrison and Rodgers Forge Elementary.

“It’s fun, especially with the little kids,” Wormley said. “They’re always energetic. They’re always excited, and they’re always ready to have a good time, so any chance I get to be with the kids, it’s fun.

The contest may be over for this year, but the Ebb Valley students are now clearly motivated to go for a streak.

“I think that the students are really going to just continue on and carry on, because we want to have the Ravens back to celebrate,” principal Justin Watts said. “It was a great thing. So I think next year, we’ll have even more kids participate.”

This is the ninth year the Carroll County School District has participated in the Ravens ‘Play 60’ challenge.

It’s in partnership with the American Heart Association and it reaches more than 110,000 young people throughout greater Baltimore.

