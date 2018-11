BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police issued a silver alert for a missing 89-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s, Toney Shelton.

Shelton was last seen Sunday at 6 p.m. in the 5000 block of Plymouth Road where he was driving a 2012 GMC Terrain.

He was last seen wearing a black and purple “Bmore” baseball hat, black jacket, plaid button-down shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

