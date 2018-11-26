(CBS News/WJZ) — Vernita Lee, Oprah Winfrey’s mother, has died at the age of 83. A spokeswoman for Winfrey on Monday issued a statement saying Lee died at her Milwaukee home on Nov. 22.

Oprah worked at WJZ from 1976 to 1983.

oprahtbt2 An old photo of Oprah Winfrey hangs at WJZ-TV studios in Baltimore.

oprahtbt A old photo of Oprah Winfrey when she work for WJZ-TV Eyewitness news.

The spokeswoman said private funeral services were held. No other details were provided.

Lee was a teenager when she gave birth to Winfrey in Mississippi in 1954. They moved to Milwaukee when Winfrey was 6 years old.

Lee was featured getting a makeover on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 1990.

In addition to Winfrey, Lee is survived by daughter Patricia Amanda Faye Lee, who was originally given up for adoption before they reconnected. She is also survived by her four grandchildren — Alisha Hayes, Chrishaunda Lee Perez, Aquarius Lofton and Andre Brown — and four great grandchildren — Jaxon Praise Perez, Chai Theresa Perez, Donovan Hayes and Trinity Hayes.

Lee’s son, Jeffrey Lee, died in 1989 and her other daughter, Patricia Lee Lloyd, died in 2003.

Vernita Lee was born in 1935 and worked as a housekeeper.