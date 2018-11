BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants, has passed away at the age of 57.

Hillenburg died of ALS, which he revealed he had been diagnosed with in March 2017.

Nickelodeon will be observing a moment of silence to honor Hillenburg, who died on Monday.

💛 We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants. Today, we are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work. 💛 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) November 27, 2018

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook