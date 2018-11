ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police responded to a report of a shooting Tuesday night in Essex.

Police reported Tuesday night in the area of Torhat Ct.

#BCoPD responded to a shooting, at around 9:45 p.m. this evening, in the area of Torhat Ct, in Essex (PC11). One male victim transported to a local hospital with serious injury. Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate. ^AB — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 28, 2018

Units are reporting a man was shot to the chest.

Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident, no further information has been released at this time.

