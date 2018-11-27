BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A massive fire that consumed a Baltimore County home on Thanksgiving has now been ruled accidental.

Investigators say the first fire along the 10000 block of Greenspring Avenue started when sparks from the fireplace and chimney ignited the roof.

The family was home at the time, but a child playing outside saw the flames, and everyone made it out safely.

Same Baltimore County House On Fire Two Days In A Row

Just hours after that initial fire, the flames sparked again in another part of the home.

Investigators said they will never know why it happened because the damage was so extensive.

