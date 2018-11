BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old is being charged as an adult after Baltimore Police officers recovered a loaded handgun and drugs.

According to police, officers were on patrol in the 3400 block of Edmondson Avenue at 3:00 p.m. when they recovered the weapon and drugs.

Sixteen-year-old Robert Crawford was arrested and taken to the Central Booking and Intake Facility where he is being charged as an adult.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook