  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City Schools, teachers safety, violence

BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — Baltimore schools leaders say another staffer has been assaulted on a campus.

News outlets cite a statement from Baltimore City Schools that says a staff member at National Academy Foundation “was injured as the result of an alleged assault” on Tuesday afternoon. The statement indicates multiple students were responsible.

The district didn’t specify the nature of the assault and the position the staffer held. District police are investigating.

The National Academy Foundation School of Baltimore is a public school serving grades 6 through 12 that offers four high-school level “academies”: finance, information technology, hospitality and tourism, and engineering.

VIDEO: Student Seen Hitting Teacher At A Baltimore High School

Earlier this month, cellphone video showed a 17-year-old student punching a teacher at Frederick Douglass High School. The consequences for the student have not been released.

The Baltimore Teacher’s Union said it’s creating a school safety task force to combat the violence.

“It is inexcusable that teachers and paraprofessionals, school administration and staff keep being assaulted by students who are in desperate need of help”, says President Marietta English. “Our school workers need provisions in place to help protect them when things like this happen, which is why the BTU is putting together a School Safety Taskforce that will meet on December 14th to examine Baltimore City Public School’s Code of Conduct in order to improve it.

The Taskforce, that includes community leaders, clergy, parents and legislators, will develop a plan to be implemented by the end of January 2019.

The safety of our teachers, paraprofessionals, school staff and students is of utmost importance. We must act now to ensure that everyone who works in our schools is able to do what it is they were hired to do. Teach.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s