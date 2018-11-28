BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — Baltimore schools leaders say another staffer has been assaulted on a campus.

News outlets cite a statement from Baltimore City Schools that says a staff member at National Academy Foundation “was injured as the result of an alleged assault” on Tuesday afternoon. The statement indicates multiple students were responsible.

The district didn’t specify the nature of the assault and the position the staffer held. District police are investigating.

The National Academy Foundation School of Baltimore is a public school serving grades 6 through 12 that offers four high-school level “academies”: finance, information technology, hospitality and tourism, and engineering.

VIDEO: Student Seen Hitting Teacher At A Baltimore High School

Earlier this month, cellphone video showed a 17-year-old student punching a teacher at Frederick Douglass High School. The consequences for the student have not been released.

The Baltimore Teacher’s Union said it’s creating a school safety task force to combat the violence.

“It is inexcusable that teachers and paraprofessionals, school administration and staff keep being assaulted by students who are in desperate need of help”, says President Marietta English. “Our school workers need provisions in place to help protect them when things like this happen, which is why the BTU is putting together a School Safety Taskforce that will meet on December 14th to examine Baltimore City Public School’s Code of Conduct in order to improve it. The Taskforce, that includes community leaders, clergy, parents and legislators, will develop a plan to be implemented by the end of January 2019. The safety of our teachers, paraprofessionals, school staff and students is of utmost importance. We must act now to ensure that everyone who works in our schools is able to do what it is they were hired to do. Teach.”

