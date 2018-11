BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 55-year-old man was found dead inside a home that caught on fire Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out in the 3600 block of 5th Street.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The victims identity has not been released.

