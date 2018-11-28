  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Cybercrime, Local TV, MedStar Health

WASHINGTON (AP/WJZ) — The Justice Department says two Iranian computer hackers have been charged in connection with multimillion-dollar cybercrime and extortion scheme that targeted U.S. government agencies and health care businesses.

Faramarz Shahi Savandi and Mohammad Mehdi Shah Mansouri were charged in an indictment unsealed Wednesday in New Jersey.

Prosecutors say the two men created ransomware that encrypted data on the computers of more than 200 victims, including “hospitals, municipalities, and public institutions.”

MedStar Health, headquartered in Columbia, Md., was targeted by these hackers

The victims included the cities of Atlanta and Newark, New Jersey. Authorities say the hackers were able to make about $6 million.

The indictment states Savandi and Mansouri would extort the victims by demanding a ransom paid in Bitcoin in exchange for decryption keys for the data.

Craig Carpenito, the U.S. attorney for New Jersey, says the scheme was a “dangerous escalation of cybercrime” because it targeted public institutions.

The two men remain fugitives and are believed to still be in Iran.

