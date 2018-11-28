GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — An Airman in the U.S. Air Force pleaded guilty Wednesday to abusive sexual contact with a child.

The abuse occurred while the Airman, Mitchell Oren Smith, 28, resided at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, Md.

According to his plea agreement, from at least July 22, 2017 and continuing on for several months, Smith engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a child victim who was under 10-years-old.

Smith admitted that he also photographed the abuse. Investigators recovered a digital photograph from Smith’s cell phone documenting his abuse of the victim.

All of these events occurred while Smith was at Joint Base Andrews.

As part of his plea agreement, Smith will be required to register as a sex offender in the places where he lives, where he is an employee and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Smith and the government agreed that if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Smith will be sentenced to between 240 and 448 months in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for February 15, 2019, at 2 p.m.

