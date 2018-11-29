BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two female students at Dunbar High School in Baltimore were involved in a fight at around 11 a.m. Thursday, Baltimore City Schools confirms.

A female teacher reportedly tried to break up the fight, and while doing so, was pepper-sprayed.

Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson Edie House-Foster said at this time it did not look like the teacher was pepper-sprayed on purpose.

She confirmed later Thursday that the teacher was not the intended target, and the teacher and the student also sprayed were treated at the school.

The student with the pepper spray was arrested.

