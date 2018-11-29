ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Feeling charitable? You’re not the only one. Maryland ranks at number four among the most charitable states in the country.

Studies show that over a million Marylanders volunteer in their communities for an estimated value of $4.3 billion.

A report by Wallet Hub released on Tuesday uses 18 kinds of “charitable behavior” to evaluate their scores. After averaging all of the scores, Maryland earned its top 5 spot.

Maryland is also fifth on the list of states with the highest percentage of income donated.

Another report from the Corporation for National and Community Service places the state at 14 in the nation for volunteering. The CNCS report collected data on participation in local organizations, helping neighbors and charity work to rank states and other metropolitan areas.

Around 36 percent of Marylanders spent their time volunteering in their communities in 2017 for over 180 million hours of service according to the report.

The Baltimore area, including Towson and Columbia, ranked among the top 10 of major metropolitan areas with 37.6 percent of residents volunteering in their community, giving more than 125 million hours of service for a value of $3 million.

