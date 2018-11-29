BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — An annual $1 million scholarship was launched in honor of Richard Collins III, a Bowie State University student who was killed in May 2017.

2nd Lt. Collins was an ROTC cadet who was recently commissioned into the U.S. Army before he was stabbed to death at the University of Maryland College Park’s campus.

According to a press release from Bowie State University, the scholarship program will support ROTC cadets at all four of Maryland’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs.) The list includes Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

Legislation that made the fund possible was co-sponsored by Maryland Senate President Thomas V. “Mike” Miller and Maryland Senate Majority Leader Douglas J.J. Peters.

“It was an honor to do this, I will put this as one of my top bills when I retire from the Senate,” the press release quotes Senator Peters. “My charge to the cadets here, to the future officers who will be commissioned, is to let the spirit of 2LT Richard W. Collins III, (his) family and friends, live through you by looking at their example of sound moral character.”

Collins died just days before his commencement ceremony and his degree was presented posthumously to his family.

